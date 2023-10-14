Garrett Shrader, other Syracuse players to watch vs. Florida State football

Florida State football has found its stride under fourth-year head coach Mike Norvell.

The Seminoles have won 11 straight games dating back to last season and sit in a good position in the ACC and for a chance at the College Football Playoffs.

No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) hosts Syracuse (4-2, 0-2) at Doak Campbell Stadium at noon Saturday with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.

Here are three players to watch for the Syracuse Orange and one under-the-radar Seminole player to keep tabs on.

Garrett Shrader, Quarterback | #6

Shrader is a quarterback who could take advantage of an FSU defense that has been susceptible to running quarterbacks this season. In his last trip to Tallahassee, he rushed for 137 yards in a 33-30 loss.

On the season, Shrader has 71 rushes for 368 yards and six scores this season and has thrown for 1,272 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has proven again and again he can be successful through the air and on the ground.

According to Pro Football Focus, he has a 71.6 passing grade and a 71.4 rushing grade. He has made nine big-time throws and 11 turnover-worthy passes, along with eight dropped passes from his wide receivers.

As a runner, he has forced 29 missed tackles and has 14 rushes for 10 yards or more.

LeQuint Allen, Running back | #1

Allen - a sophomore - has rushed 87 times for 401 yards and seven touchdowns for the season. He has also added 20 receptions for 141 yards and a score through the air.

He has posted a 75.2 rushing grade with 19 forced missed tackles on 86 attempts. If he can break some tackles, he has the speed to give the FSU defense fits all game, with 12 rushes of 10 yards or more on the season.

Allen's 66.1 receiving grade proves he is also a capable ball catcher out of the backfield. He finished with six receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 31-14 loss to Clemson.

With tight end Oronde Gadsden Jr. - the son of NFL great Oronde Gadsden - out for the season with Lisfranc Injury, Allen could be used more out of the backfield.

Isaiah Johnson, Cornerback | #3

Johnson has lined up out for the Orange for 360 snaps on the outside and two snaps in the slot. That means he's likely to be matched up with Keon Coleman in this one, especially if Johnny Wilson is unable to suit up.

While he likely hasn't played a receiver the caliber of Coleman this season, he has allowed just 11 receptions on 20 targets (55%) for 106 yards. He has allowed just 13 yards after catch and posted a 70 NFL passer rating when thrown into his coverage.

Overall, he has an 81.6 overall PFF grade, 82.8 rush grade, 84.7 tackling grade and 80.1 coverage grade.

One surprise FSU player to watch:

Destyn Hill, Wide receiver | #7

Hill has just two catches for 48 yards this season, but he caught a key 30-yard pass in the third quarter setting up an eventual 26-yard field from Ryan Fitzgerald to give FSU a 32-17 lead.

Norvell indicated following this week's practices that the catch could give Hill the necessary confidence boost he needs to find his groove for the rest of the season.

If Johnny Wilson is unable to play, another wide receiver will need to step up alongside Keon Coleman to give FSU every opportunity to get its offense functioning at a high level.

Hill has been targeted four times this season, with two coming in against Southern Miss. He is the Seminole player who could be going under the radar with a chance to have his breakout game.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (5-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Syracuse (4-2, 0-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Garrett Shrader, LeQuint Allen, Syracuse players to watch vs. FSU