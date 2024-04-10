Garrett Schifsky, Tristan Broz highlight list of Minnesotans in the Frozen Four

Back in high school, St. Paul was their ultimate destination, the home of the state high school tournament. Now, with the NCAA Frozen Four back at Xcel Energy Center, the dream continues for these Minnesota natives in this year's Frozen Four.

Denver

Tristan Broz, jr., F, Bloomington

Comment: Top-line center has 15 goals and 24 assists, ranking fourth on the team with 39 points. His goal in the second overtime sent the Pioneers past Massachusetts in the first round of the NCAA Springfield Regional. Transferred to Denver after spending the 2021-22 season with the Gophers, for whom he had six goals and five assists in 36 games. Had 10 goals and 18 assists as a sophomore at Denver. Played two seasons for Blake in high school. Second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021.

Jared Wright, soph., F, Burnsville

Comment: Former St. Thomas Academy captain has 14 goals and 10 assists in 41 games this season. Had eight goals and four assists in 2022-23. Sixth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2022.

Boston University

Jack Harvey, fr., F, Stacy

Comment: Former Gentry Academy standout has seven goals and eight assists in 20 games for the Terriers. Had a goal and an assist in BU's 6-3 win over the Gophers in the Sioux Falls Regional final. Seventh-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023.

Michigan

Josh Eernisse, soph., F, Eagan

Comment: Former Eastview High School standout played his freshman season at St. Thomas before transferring to Michigan. Has eight goals and six assists in 40 games this season. The 6-2, 205-pounder is called, "a linebacker on skates'' by coach Brandon Naurato.

Garrett Schifsky, fr., F, Andover

Comment: Former Andover High School star has 16 goals and 18 assists in 40 games this season and has a plus-18 rating. Earned Big Ten all-freshman honors.

Jackson Hallum, soph., F, Eagan

Comment: Played in nine games, collecting three goals and five assists before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 3 vs. Wisconsin. Captain for St. Thomas Academy as a senior. Third-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020.

Boston College

Will Traeger, soph., F, Mendota Heights

Comment: Former Shattuck-St. Mary's standout has played in nine games this season and has no points. Played in five games in 2022-23, notching one assist.