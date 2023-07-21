Garrett Riley discusses if he’s feeling pressure to perform at Clemson

New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has experienced success everywhere he’s coached, but he has never been a part of a program as big as Clemson.

The 2022 Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach helped lead TCU to a National Championship appearance last season which was a wild and impressive run. However, joining the Tigers and Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff is a significant move that comes with expectations.

During Clemson’s media outing Thursday, Riley was asked if he feels pressured to deliver in his role as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

“I think I do (feel pressure) every year probably,” Riley said. I just think you always put more pressure on yourself than anybody else is going to. So, I just think that’s the nature of what we do and that’s kind of those positions you want to be in, right. But I wouldn’t say any more (pressure) than I probably have any other year.”

Pressure is a part of life, and it will always be present when you coach football at the highest level. Riley has proven to be capable of handling that pressure as he is one of the top coordinators in college football.

At just 33 years old, Riley has spent the past three seasons as an offensive coordinator. Things started at SMU before he followed Sonny Dykes to TCU, where his offense finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game), 27th in total offense (455 yards per game), 31st in rushing (193.3), and 39th in passing (261.7).

Riley should do wonders for the Tigers’ offense in 2023.

