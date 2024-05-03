Garrett Pyke talks about his season at UND and missing his shot at the NCAA tournament

May 3—GRAND FORKS — Garrett Pyke played it perfectly.

Omaha power forward Matt Miller, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior, tried to beat Pyke wide and take the puck to the net in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinal game.

Pyke, UND's top defenseman, cut off Miller's rush and the puck trickled harmlessly to UND goalie Hobie Hedquist.

"He tried to take me to the net," Pyke said. "He leaned his shoulder in and caught my shoulder in a funny way. Right away, I skated to the bench and told Pooly (UND athletic trainer Mark Poolman), 'I can't move my shoulder.'

"I tried the next shift — the end of a power play — to get on. Once I stepped on, I knew if I got a puck, I couldn't pass it. That was it for the game for me. That was a tough one."

It ended up being the end of Pyke's college career, too.

Pyke, who led UND in average time on ice during the 2023-24 season at 20 minutes, 55 seconds, was unable to play the NCAA regional game against Michigan the next weekend. UND lost 4-3 in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Pyke said he tried to get back for regionals.

"Being a competitor, you want to think optimistically," Pyke said. "We were taking it day by day, hoping it was going to heal and get better and I could play in the regional. At first, I was skating on my own and not taking contact. As we got closer to the game, I was getting into practices and hoping it would recover and feel well.

"Two days prior, and the day of the game, it became clear I wasn't going to be able to go."

UND essentially played just five defensemen without Pyke. Freshman Nate Benoit skated just 3:15.

For Pyke, who hadn't missed a game in more than four years, it was especially disappointing.

Pyke spent his first four years of college at Alaska, an independent program that never reached the NCAA tournament. This was going to be his chance to play on the big stage.

"That was probably the toughest thing that happened to me through college," Pyke said. "The past four years, I've been on the outside looking in at the NCAA tournament. That's why I came to North Dakota is to play in those meaningful games. It was really tough. I wanted to be out there helping my teammates and brothers. Watching from the stands wasn't a great feeling. It was really tough."

Despite the ending, Pyke said he had a memorable season in Grand Forks.

He finished with three goals and 25 points in 39 games, while registering a plus-11 rating. Pyke was an all-NCHC honorable mention.

"I was really happy with it," Pyke said. "Coming to a program like NoDak, where we have the pressure and expectations, was something new for me and something I was really excited about. To play with all the skilled players, development-wise, I've gotten so much better — just playing against our forward group in practice every day and having coaches teach us every day.

"To play in some of those meaningful games and loud crowds was something I'll never forget. Overall, it was a great season. I think about winning the Penrose, which was awesome. We were planning on making a deeper run, but that's hockey sometimes."

Pyke said three moments stand out for him.

The first was UND's rivalry series against Minnesota in October. The Fighting Hawks lost the series opener and won the series finale.

"Walking into The Ralph, seeing the crowd tailgating in their tents outside, that was something I've never experienced before," Pyke said. "That was so cool."

The second was UND's comeback at Denver in November. The Fighting Hawks trailed 4-1 in that game and 5-3 after two periods. But they scored four goals in the third to win 7-5.

"That was one of the best games I've ever been a part of," Pyke said. "It was so special to be able to do that. We felt everything was going our way and no one could stop us."

The third was UND winning the Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions. It was UND's fourth Penrose Cup in five years, but Pyke's first championship at the college level. UND clinched it on Senior Night in Ralph Engelstad Arena with a 3-0 win over Western Michigan.

"That was a special night for the group," Pyke said.

After the season, Pyke signed a two-year, one-way American Hockey League contract with the Colorado Eagles, the top affiliate of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. Former UND defenseman Aaron Schneekloth is the head coach of the Eagles.

Pyke's two-year contract begins next season, but he joined the Eagles for the rest of 2023-24 on a tryout deal.

Pyke wasn't cleared to play until just before playoffs. He did not get in a game.

"After the season, I spent a week in Grand Forks rehabbing," Pyke said. "The first two weeks in Loveland (Colo.), I was rehabbing with the team, skating separately. Right when the playoffs started, I was good to go, but at that point, the team is set with the guys they had all year."

Pyke plans to train in Mission, B.C., this summer with former UND teammate Abram Wiebe. He'll go to development camp and rookie camp with Colorado, too.

Then, he'll begin his pro career with Colorado in the fall.

"I thought I was a great fit with the organization," Pyke said. "They told me about the opportunity. That's all I can really ask for is the opportunity to be given a chance."