Garrett praises Cowboys, excited for future after Rams loss

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett praised his team, despite their NFL playoff elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys lost Saturday's NFC divisional round clash 30-22 in Los Angeles, where the Rams progressed to the championship game.

Garrett, however, was still happy with the Cowboys – who won seven of their last eight regular-season games before trumping the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round.

"Incredibly proud of our football team," Garrett told reporters. "You talk about mental toughness and physical toughness, they demonstrated that the whole year.

"A young football team that grew a lot over the course of 16 games and a couple of games in the playoffs. I think we learn from our experiences. I think we grew. I think we got tougher. I think we became a more hardened football team.

"A lot of young guys grew up and they grew up together. And those are real positive things that we can build on."

The Cowboys kept it close against the favoured Rams, hanging around until the end of the game on the road. But the defensive front seven got manhandled as the Rams rushed for 273 yards.

While the Rams dominated the time of possession, Garrett said his team never quit.

"The Rams were a better team than we were today. They were," Garrett said. "And I don't question our effort, our toughness, our fight. Those guys put it all out there. It inspires me. The hair stands up on the back of my neck when I talk about them and think about them.

"Everything they put out there, it’s something else. I love the group of guys that we have. They care about each other. They love each other. They love this game. They go about it the right way. All things that we can build on for the future."