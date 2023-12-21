Garrett Nussmeier gets chance to make some noise in ReliaQuest Bowl

With Jayden Daniels opting out of the bowl game, LSU’s offense now belongs to Garrett Nussmeier.

By now, LSU fans and much of the college football world is familiar with Nussmeier.

He made an impression in last year’s SEC title.Throwing for 294 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Daniels. He followed it up in the bowl game, rotating in, and going 11/15 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Nussmeier did all of that in a backup role. Now shifting to QB1, Nussmeier is going to get the first team reps. He is the starter.

When LSU takes the field against Wisconsin, all eyes are going to be on No. 13. This is a guy that many thought could hit the portal and start in 2023. Yet, he elected to stay at LSU despite Brian Kelly continuing to say Jayden Daniels was the starter.

Nussmeier’s been around a while now. He saw time as a freshman in 2021 and has 174 attempts under his belt.

But he’s never gotten a chance like this. To prep as the full-time starter with this supporting cast.

The expectations for LSU shouldn’t come down to how Nussmeier looks on Jan. 1. But if he manages to put on a show, the expectations for the offense, and the team as a whole, will once again be high.

It’s rare a QB of his caliber sits around and waits his turn for three years, but he did. UGA QB Carson Beck took a similar path, and it paid off this fall.

The expectations for Nussmeier next year will be similar. Everyone is expecting a big year and that starts with a big game in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

