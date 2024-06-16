Can Garrett Nussmeier fill the 1st round QB shoes at LSU in 2024?

After three years as a backup, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will finally get his chance to be the full-time starter in 2024.

However, that job isn’t going to come without quite a bit of pressure. Nussmeier has big shoes to fill replacing Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, who had one of the most productive seasons we’ve seen in recent memory in 2023.

Nussmeier isn’t the only quarterback tasked with replacing a first-round pick. CBS Sports recently ranked all six first-round signal-caller replacements in college football this fall, and Nussmeier ranked second in that group behind Dillon Gabriel at Oregon as the two formed the “set up for major success” tier.

Garrett Nussmeier finally takes the helm at LSU after backing up All-American and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Known for his excellent arm and football IQ, he is poised for a breakout season behind one of the top offensive lines and a talented receiving corps. In limited action last season, he shone in his start against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, throwing for 410 yards and six touchdowns. Nussmeier plays with a gunslinger mentality, confidently threading tight-window throws across his body. He has a quick release and delivers accurate passes when his feet are set, though his accuracy can suffer under pressure. LSU has a favorable schedule early on, which will give Nussmeier time to get super comfortable. He could be a first-round draft pick come 2025.

With questions on the defensive side of the ball, Nussmeier and the offense will likely be heavily relied on to win games yet again. He has the talent to become one of the top quarterbacks in the country this season, but with only one career start under his belt, there are certainly questions as he takes up the mantle Daniels left behind.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire