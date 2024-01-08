Garrett Nussmeier discusses his postgame interaction with Jayden Daniels after ReliaQuest Bowl win

Garrett Nussmeier got his first career start as an LSU Tiger against the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl. After a slow start, Nussmeier settled in and had a great game. He finished the game 31-for-45 for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

He helped Brian Kelly have his second straight 10-win season in Baton Rouge and he showed a lot of promise for the 2024 season. After the game, Nussmeier had an interaction with 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels on the sideline. It was a role reversal of what had been happening all season. Usually, it was Nuss congratulating Daniels but this time it was Daniels congratulating him. Here is what Nuss had to say about their relationship.

“I appreciate our relationship a lot,” Nussmeier said, per On3. “It was kind of a moment of — it was like roles reversed. I’m used to giving him a high five after he just made a Heisman statement or something like that. So it was cool. I appreciate him a lot. I’m grateful for the time we had together.”

Nussmeier will have his chance to lead the Tigers to the promised land in 2024.

