Garrett Griffin carted off Saints sideline

Saints tight end Garrett Griffin was carted off the sideline after being examined in the blue medical tent, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Griffin needed assistance off the field with what appeared to be his lower left leg.

He entered the game on the roster bubble. Drew Brees targeted him once Saturday night, but Griffin did not make the catch.

Griffin had just returned to practice a little over a week ago.

He has bounced on and off the practice squad the past three years. He played three games in 2017, making two receptions for 23 yards.

Griffin did not play any regular-season games for the Saints last year, but he did play both playoff games. He made two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.