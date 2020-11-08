Garrett Gilbert throws touchdown pass as Cowboys lead Steelers 13-0

You just never know.

The Cowboys were heavy underdogs to the Steelers. Garrett Gilbert is the team’s fourth starter this season, and, until Sunday, he had never started a game. In fact, he had taken only 21 career snaps and thrown only six career passes.

But Gilbert has outplayed Ben Roethlisberger, and the Dallas defense has outplayed the Pittsburgh defense.

The Cowboys have a surprising 13-0 lead.

Gilbert threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to end the Cowboys’ touchdown drought. Their last touchdown came late in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Cardinals in Week 6.

Gilbert, an NFL journeyman, is 7-of-10 for 89 yards and the touchdown. He also has three rushes for 28 yards.

The Cowboys’ scoring drive came after a fourth-down stop of the Steelers. On fourth-and-one from the Dallas 35, Benny Snell was stopped for no gain by Randy Gregory and Sean Lee.

Roethlisberger is only 6-of-10 for 36 yards.

The Cowboys have two Greg Zuerlein field goals, the second set up by a trick play on a punt return. Cedrick Wilson lateraled the ball across the field to CJ Goodwin for a 73-yard return.

