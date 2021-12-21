Garrett Gilbert called himself the “next, next, next man up” at quarterback for the Washington Football Team last Friday and postponing their game against the Eagles until Tuesday night didn’t change that outlook.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera was hopeful about Taylor Heinicke and/or Kyle Allen testing off the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play, but NFL Media reports that neither player got the test results they needed in order to return to the active roster.

Gilbert has made one other NFL start. He was 21-of-38 for 243 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while running three times for 28 yards while playing for the Cowboys in a 24-19 loss to the Steelers last season.

Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu are on the practice squad and one will serve as Gilbert’s backup in Philly.

Garrett Gilbert set to start for Washington Tuesday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk