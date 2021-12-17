Garrett Gilbert: It’s next, next, next man up for Washington

It’s been a wild 24 hours for quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Gilbert told reporters on Friday that he was giving his daughter a bath Thursday night and preparing to go to Indianapolis with the Patriots on Friday as a member of their practice squad when his phone blew up with calls about signing with the Washington Football Team. Washington learned that Taylor Heinicke tested positive for COVID-19 and they already had Kyle Allen on the COVID-19 reserve list, so they needed a quarterback in a hurry.

Gilbert played for Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina and spent Friday getting to know his new teammates at the only practice left before Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

“I think it’s next, next, next man up. I don’t know how many nexts there are . . . Just some extraordinary circumstances. Whatever happens on Sunday I’ve got to do my best to get prepared and be ready for whatever my role is,” Gilbert said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

Practice squadders Kyle Shurmur and Jacob Ta’amu are the other quarterback options for Washington.

