Garrett Crochet strikes out 10, earns sixth win

Former Vol Garrett Crochet earned his sixth win of the season of Friday for the White Sox.

Crochet (6-5) started and pitched six innings in the White Sox’s, 7-2, win against Boston at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. He recorded 10 strikeouts, while allowing one earned run, two walks and three hits. The former Vol totaled 91 pitches, including 60 strikes.

Crochet was selected by the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft (No. 11 overall).

He played for the Vols from 2018-20, appearing in 36 games. Crochet (10-9) recorded 149 strikeouts during his career at Tennessee.

The former Vol went to Tennessee from Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire