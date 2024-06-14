Garrett Crochet sets new career-high 13 single-game strikeouts against Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet set a new single-game career-high on Thursday, striking out 13 Mariners batters. His previous career-high was 11 strikeouts.

NEW CAREER-HIGH 12 STRIKEOUTS FOR GARRETT CROCHET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rspd8JXjhu — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 14, 2024

Crochet did a number against the Mariners. He pitched 102 pitches through seven innings. He allowed just two hits, two walks and one earned run. He struck out a whopping 13 batters, lowering his ERA this season to 3.16.

Crochet is now tied with Tyler Glasow for season strikeouts, owning 116 K's on the year.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.