Garrett Crochet records five strikeouts at Kansas City

Kansas City (6-4) defeated Chicago (1-8), 5-3, on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crochet started for the White Sox and pitched five innings. He recorded five strikeouts, while allowing three hits, two earned runs and zero walks. The former Vol totaled 77 pitches, including 51 strikes.

Crochet was selected by the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft (No. 11 overall).

He played for the Vols from 2018-20, appearing in 36 games. Crochet (10-9) recorded 149 strikeouts during his career at Tennessee.

The former Vol went to Tennessee from Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Crochet was selected by Milwaukee in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB draft. He signed with the Vols over Texas and Tulane.

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire