Garrett Crochet records eight strikeouts against Astros

Houston (34-40) defeated Chicago (20-55), 4-1, on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Vol Garrett Crochet (6-6) started and pitched six innings for the White Sox. He recorded eight strikeouts, while allowing three earned runs, one walk and nine hits.

Crochet totaled 85 pitches, including 63 strikes, against the Astros.

He was selected by the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft (No. 11 overall).

Crochet (10-9) played for the Vols from 2018-20, appearing in 36 games. He recorded 149 strikeouts during his career at Tennessee.

The former Vol went to Tennessee from Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Crochet has recorded 124 strikeouts in 16 appearances this season.

