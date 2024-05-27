Garrett Crochet records 11 strikeouts against Baltimore

Baltimore (33-18) defeated Chicago (15-39) on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Vol Garrett Crochet (5-5) started and pitched six innings for the White Sox. He recorded 11 strikeouts, while allowing two earned runs, three hits and one walk. Crochet totaled 91 pitches, including 64 strikes.

Crochet was selected by the White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft (No. 11 overall).

He played for the Vols from 2018-20, appearing in 36 games. Crochet (10-9) recorded 149 strikeouts during his career at Tennessee.

The former Vol went to Tennessee from Ocean Springs High School in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

Crochet was selected by Milwaukee in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB draft. He signed with the Vols over Texas and Tulane.

