Garrett Crochet passes Chris Sale in an impressive career mark

Garrett Crochet surpassed White Sox legend Chris Sale in an impressive career mark on Wednesday.

Crochet struck out six batters while pitching his 10th career start against the Nationals. With those strikeouts, he has officially collected 70 K's in his first 10 career starts, which is a new franchise record for the White Sox. He overtook Sale, who posted 68 through his first career 10 starts.

Garrett Crochet now has 70 strikeouts this season, the most in a pitcher’s first 10 career starts in White Sox history



Sale, while not the most strikeout-dominant pitcher to begin his career, had two games where he struck out 15 and 11 batters in the ninth and third starts of his career, respectively. The caveat to the record was one game he didn't start in May against the Guardians. He didn't start, but appeared in relief and struck out one batter.

It's sufficient to say Crochet is off to a phenomenal start to his new chapter as a starter. Coming off Tommy John surgery in 2022, and usually a short-burst reliever, it's impressive what Crochet is doing on the bump for the White Sox.

In his start before Wednesday, he earned a new single-game career-high 11 strikeouts against the Guardians.

Through 10 starts, he holds a 4-4 record, 4.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 70 strikeouts, 12 walks and a 0.9 WAR.

