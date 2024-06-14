Garrett Crochet-Michael Kopech trade package? New report hints at the possibility originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A recent report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggested the Padres lately showed strong interest in White Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

Rosenthal now reveals Padres GM A.J. Preller is also steadfast in acquiring a stalwart right-handed reliever. He suggests a full trade package with the White Sox might make sense to satiate the Padres' needs.

"While the team is pursuing the White Sox’s Crochet and other starters, a shutdown right-handed reliever is the top priority for general manager A.J. Preller, according to sources briefed on his discussions," Rosenthal wrote. "In theory, a Crochet-Michael Kopech package could make sense. But additional relievers will become available as the deadline nears, potentially lowering the prices."

There's no questioning Crochet's value in the trade market. The 24-year-old is an up-and-coming starter with a devastating fastball and an intriguing slider to pair. Moreover, he's slated to make $800,000 this season while under club control for another two seasons.

This season, Kopech is holding onto a 4.91 ERA through 29 games and 29.1 innings pitched. He's recorded 43 strikeouts and 18 walks. He's helped finish 16 games, recording five saves on the season, also. The White Sox use Kopech in leverage situations mainly out of the bullpen.

The Padres need some arms on both levels. Their interest in starting pitching stems from Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove's recent injuries, which have landed both on the injured list. Darvish, 37, is on the shelf with a groin injury that could keep him out most of June. Musgrove, 31, was sidelined by elbow inflammation last month and could be out until July.

Their bullpen is dead in the middle of MLB, holding a 3.74 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. They have a few pitchers from the pen on their injured list, too, providing a gap.

The White Sox appear geared to sell off assets for the second consecutive trade deadline. Last season, the team traded away Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman, Jake Burger and Keynan Middleton for prospects.

They continued trimming fat in the offseason, declining club options for both Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson. They also traded Dylan Cease to the Padres for a litany of prospects including Drew Thorpe, who made his MLB debut on Wednesday, and Jairo Iriarte, then the No. 8 prospect in the Padres' systems.

In addition, the White Sox received 29-year-old reliever Steven Wilson and 19-year-old outfielder Samuel Zavala, the latter of whom was the No. 7 prospect in the Padres' system.

This is where the problem may lie for both sides to shake hands. After trading for Cease and Luis Arraez from the Marlins, giving up eight prospects combined from both trades, the Padres are thin of players in the farm. Of those four players, half of them are position players, which is precisely what the White Sox are looking for, too.

"For the White Sox to trade Crochet, according to a person familiar with that team’s thinking, they likely would require at least one position player prospect with significant upside," Rosenthal wrote in an earlier report. "San Diego still has two in catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leodalis De Vries, but the Padres are reluctant to discuss either player unless they receive established star talent in return."

Maybe the White Sox can satiate the Padres' needs in that version of a trade, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported recently the team is willing to unload virtually anyone and everyone at the trade deadline. Using Kopech as a kicker in the trade could persuade the Padres to move off the last of their elite prospects.

Given Preller's fearless trade style and the White Sox's willingness to sell at the trade deadline, it's possible the two sides can get a trade done. However, Rosenthal noted a trade isn't considered imminent at this time.

Crochet recently said on the "White Sox Talk Podcast" that he sees his name in trade rumors as a "huge compliment." Although, he would appreciate remaining with the team that drafted him.

"It's a huge compliment but at the end of the day, if I go out there and I have one bad outing, it could be completely derailed," Crochet said. "Regardless of that, or not, I love being with the team that drafted me. I think it's everybody's dream with the team that drafts them and the team they debut with to kinda transform their whole career there."

