Garrett County Post 71/208/214 sweeps Elkins Post 29

Jun. 16—MCHENRY — Garrett County edged Elkins, 4-3, in Game 1 of a doubleheader behind a Robert Deatelhauser gem and a Reece Tasker homer, and it rolled 11-1 in five innings in the second game for a Saturday sweep.

Post 71/208/214 scored two runs in the first inning of Game 1 on a Tasker two-run inside-the-park homer, and it plated tallies in the second and fourth to lead 4-2.

The left-hander Deatelhauser allowed an earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in seven innings pitched in a winning performance. Mike Love was dealt the loss for Post 29.

In addition to Tasker, Garrett was led in Game 1 by Ryan Bird with a double and single, Brayden Upole with two singles and Easton Rhoten with a pair of sacrifice flies.

Matt Pratt had a triple and single and Jacob Wamsley an RBI single for Elkins.

Garrett County racked up 10 hits and Elkins made four errors in a run-rule second game.

Landon Yoder was the winning pitcher surrendering no earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and two free passes in five frames. Pratt was handed the loss for Elkins on the mound.

Tasker shined again with two singles and three RBIs, Bird hit a two-run single, Kellen Hinebaugh plated one on a base knock and Yoder singled three times and drove in a pair.

Wamsley had two singles for Elkins and Miles Hutzler had an RBI.

Garrett County (6-3), winners in 6 of 7 games following an 0-2 start, hosts Morgantown Post 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m.