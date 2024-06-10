Garrett Co. Post 71/208/214 sweeps Somerset, back over .500

Jun. 10—MCHENRY — Garrett County Post 71/208/214 routed Somerset, 10-0 and 11-1, on Saturday at Garrett College to get back over .500.

Garrett started the summer by getting swept by Fort Cumberland Post 13 but has responded with a 9-6 win over Buckhannon before its pair of twinbill triumphs.

In Game 1, Easton Rhoten had three singles and an RBI, Luke Ross had a two-run triple, Liam Stewart singled three times and drove in a run, and Ryan Bird.

Landon Yoder went the distance throwing a five-inning, three-hit shutout, walking one.

All three of Somerset's hits were singles.

In the second game, Reece Tasker hit two doubles, a single and drove in a pair, Kellen Hinebaugh doubled and singled, Ben Lohr doubled, Bird singled twice and had an RBI, and Wally Brands had an RBI triple and a single.

Brayden Upole allowed a run over a five-inning complete game.

Somerset had for hits, two of which were by Musser. First names were not provided.

Garrett 9 Buckhannon 6

MCHENRY — Garrett County jumped out to a 5-0 lead Thursday and scored four in the bottom of the sixth to hold off Buckhannon.

Buckhannon tallied three runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead before Garrett's answer a half-inning later. Stewart gave Post 71/208/214 the lead with an RBI fielder's choice and Bird followed with a two-RBI single.

Leading hitters for Garrett were Bird with two singles and two RBIs, Ross with two singles, Tasker with a two-run single and Cole Folk with a run-scoring two-bagger.

Buckannon was paced by Jaden Westfall with two singles, Duke Saggie with two singles and an RBI, Matt McDonald with a two-run single and Jerin Westfall with three singles and an RBI.

Garrett (3-2) has a doubleheader at Fort Cumberland Post 13 (2-1) on Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.