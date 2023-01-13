Vikings starting center Garrett Bradbury will return to action Sunday. He has no designation after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

Bradbury was limited in Wednesday’s work, his first practice since Dec. 15.

Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back from his lower back injury when he was involved in a car wreck Dec. 17 that aggravated his injury.

The Giants have no players with a designation, and the Vikings have only three.

The Vikings list cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal), safety Harrison Smith (knee) and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) as questionable.

Dantzler did not practice all week.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said he anticipates Smith playing after Smith had limited participation all week.

The Vikings added Nwangwu to the practice report Friday after he missed practice.

Garrett Bradbury has no injury designation, will return Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk