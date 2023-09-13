Garrett Bradbury out, Christian Darrisaw questionable for Thursday

The Vikings won't have at least one of their starting offensive linemen for Thursday's game against the Eagles and may have another sidelined.

Minnesota has declared center Garrett Bradbury out for Week 2 with a back injury. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and edge rusher Marcus Davenport (ankle) are both questionable for the contest.

Bradbury suffered his back injury during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, exiting the game after just seven snaps. Austin Schlottmann replaced Bradbury and is expected to start for him on Thursday.

Darrisaw played all but six offensive snaps in Week 1.

Davenport was inactive for the first game of the season.

Via multiple reporters, the Vikings again won’t have outside linebackers coach Mike Smith for Thursday’s game. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine will handle Smith’s duties.