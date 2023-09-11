Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw, Marcus Davenport on Vikings' estimated injury report

The Vikings did not practice Monday, but they still had to submit an estimated injury report with a Thursday game against the Eagles looming.

Center Garrett Bradbury left Sunday's game with a back injury, playing only seven of 64 snaps, and is listed as a non-participant Monday. He missed five games last season with a back injury.

"It was a low-back, and he had some soreness in there, something that just kind of popped up throughout that part of the game," coach Kevin O'Connell said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com.

O'Connell called Bradbury, left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) day to day. Darrisaw and Davenport were estimated as limited Monday.

Davenport missed Sunday's game after being added to the practice report Thursday.

"Just kind of something that — it looked like he was progressing," O'Connell said. "We knew we'd be up against it, but he just couldn't quite get to that point where we could get him feeling comfortable to go. Didn't want to have him start out like that [less than 100 percent], so now he'll have a chance to hopefully get some treatment and he'll be day-to-day."

Darrisaw played 58 of 64 snaps Sunday.