Garrett Bagley officially hired as head coach of Navarre football just days after interim tag

That was quick.

Just a few days after being named the interim head coach of the Navarre football team, Garrett Bagley officially became the head coach of the Raiders on Tuesday. The football team's X account, formerly known as Twitter, made the announcement.

Bagley is no stranger to Navarre football. He's been the team's longtime defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

#Congratulations to newly named Head Football Coach Garrett Bagley! No stranger to #OneNavarreExcellence, he advances from a time-tested & proven role as DC and LB Coach with the @NHSRaidersFB, spanning a list of victories. #LETSGOOOO! #GreaterToBeARaider🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/LwmC8wvwZK — Navarre High Raiders Football (FL) (@NHSRaidersFB) March 12, 2024

Bagley also currently serves as the Navarre girls weightlifting coach, which just placed in the top five in both traditional and Olympic scoring at the FHSAA 3A State Meet.

"(Bagley's) been at Navarre for longer than I have," Jay Walls said, when talking about his resignation and move to Georgia. Bagley worked under Walls, and is now filling his shoes.

Bagley will be the third new head coach for football teams in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the 2024 season. Gulf Breeze hired Jim Stomps to replace Jeff Gierke, while Wade McKinney is the new coach at Pensacola.

This story will be updated.

