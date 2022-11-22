Garoppolo on Week 11 win, breaking Mexico game TD record
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Week 11 win, breaking Mexico game touchdown record.
Kyle Shanahan has high praise for Jimmy Garoppolo after 4 TD game. #49ers (via @nicholasmcgee24)
The NFL returns to Mexico City for special Week 11 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Cardinals take on the 49ers in Mexico City.
The San Francisco 49ers took the extra step of training at altitude in Colorado for a few days before coming to Mexico City, hoping that the move would allow them to thrive at Estadio Azteca, which sits at about 7,200 feet above sea level. The Arizona Cardinals didn't think it was necessary. In the marketplace of football ideas, it's safe to say the 49ers won that disagreement by a landslide.
The NFL has touted all the close games it has had this season. Monday night was not one of them. The 49ers dominated the Cardinals, winning 38-10 and leaving the scarlet red and metallic gold-clad fans in Mexico City happy. The 49ers moved to 6-4 and into first place in the NFC West with a [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.