Garoppolo throws shade at 49ers after Lance trade
Ashley Nicole Moss and Liv Moods discuss Jimmy Garoppolo's comments following the Trey Lance trade and the 49ers' running issues with quarterback management.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.
"I'm kind of really trying to move on, but yeah, it definitely took some time."
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.
Sometimes, s*** happens. And in Lance's case, it's prevented him from getting many passing attempts and playing much meaningful football for over half a decade now.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.
