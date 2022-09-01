Garoppolo, Lance discuss Jimmy G's return to 49ers for 2022

Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo moved over one field, rejoined his San Francisco 49ers teammates at practice for the first time since last season and was firing off passes the same way he always has. After the past six months when Garoppolo had shoulder surgery that prevented a possible trade, spent training camp throwing on a side field away from his teammates, and then negotiated a drastic pay cut to remain in San Francisco, Garoppolo is ready for his new role as a backup. “It was weird," Garoppolo said Thursday.