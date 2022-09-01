Garoppolo, Lance discuss Jimmy G's return to 49ers for 2022
Aaron Rodgers' new deal with the Green Bay Packers makes him the NFL's highest-paid player. While Kyler Murray's contract extension makes him second.
On Thursday morning, word emerged of a new contract between the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson. The news was unexpected. The details are unexpected, too. It’s not a fully-guaranteed deal. It doesn’t make Wilson the highest-paid quarterback in the league. It does tie him to the Broncos for seven years, longer than any prior commitment [more]
For 10 seasons after Russell Wilson won the starting quarterback job as a rookie, the Seahawks knew who their starting was. Wilson missed only three games as the starter, with Geno Smith starting three last year for the injured Wilson. Smith will start the season opener against the Broncos and Wilson, who the Seahawks traded [more]
Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard reportedly suffered a fracture in his forearm on Thursday but is expected to return later this season.
Former cornerback Richard Sherman is all in on the 49ers this 2022 NFL season.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an injury update on the team's mascot Poe
Jimmy Garoppolo moved over one field, rejoined his San Francisco 49ers teammates at practice for the first time since last season and was firing off passes the same way he always has. After the past six months when Garoppolo had shoulder surgery that prevented a possible trade, spent training camp throwing on a side field away from his teammates, and then negotiated a drastic pay cut to remain in San Francisco, Garoppolo is ready for his new role as a backup. “It was weird," Garoppolo said Thursday.
Gotsis' contract was terminated on Thursday when the Jaguars claimed linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Chicago Bears.
On Thursday, we got our final chance to hear from the Kansas State coaching staff before they kick off their season on Saturday night. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman both got their shots at speaking to the media. Klein emphasized the work that Giddens had put in during the summer, “studied his butt off…came back and really picked up right in fall camp was really up to speed on his pass pro, splits pick up.”
A wise man once said, repeatedly on ESPN, “Once is an accident, twice is a trend.” The new Russell Wilson contract suggests that the fully-guaranteed contract given to Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson was the accident, and the absence of full guarantees for veteran quarterback deals will continue to be the trend. If anyone else was [more]
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
Pittsburgh send 2 to IR and sign two back to the 53-man roster.
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Alex Leatherwood played both right guard and right tackle with the Raiders. So where did he get his first look with the Bears?
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?