Garoppolo could play Week 3 but Niners waiting on Bosa scan

Jimmy Garoppolo could return for the San Francisco 49ers against the New York Giants this week, but the team are still waiting on MRI scans for stars including Nick Bosa.

The 49ers' tough start to the new NFL season took another turn on Sunday as a host of key players went down in the win over the New York Jets.

Quarterback Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and defensive end Bosa were among the most notable injured men.

And a further bizarre development delayed the diagnoses on these issues on Monday, with head coach Kyle Shanahan revealing the MRI truck San Francisco were relying on during their stay in West Virginia had broken.

A local hospital has now helped the team with their scans.

Shanahan was therefore unable to offer firm updates on several players but was at least optimistic on Garoppolo.

"We have Jimmy with a high ankle. We'll see how that goes this week," the coach said. "He still has a chance because the severity's not that bad."

Mostert's outlook was less positive – "he is likely out this week" – while news was awaited on Bosa and Solomon Thomas after serious knee injuries.

It is an ever-growing injury list, with All-Pro tight end George Kittle among those already out.

"Kittle, we'll see on Wednesday," Shanahan added.