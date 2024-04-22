Garnett tied for 18th at RBC Heritage

Apr. 21—A former Missouri Western golfer made his presence felt amongst the PGA Tour's best during the RBC Heritage.

Though he couldn't finish as strongly as he may have wanted, Brice Garnett sits tied for 18th in the RBC Heritage, shooting -9 for the tournament in South Carolina. His final position on the leaderboard is not set in stone currently as final round play was suspended due to darkness. Golfers who had yet to finish round four will resume play on Monday, April 22 at 7 a.m.

The front nine for Garnett was incredibly kind. He was -3 through the first nine holes, building some momentum for himself heading into the back nine. Garnett would get down to -4 through 12 holes, which at one point put him tied for 4th on the leaderboard. The final six holes on the day were the least kind to the Gallatin, Missouri, native as he would bogey holes 13, 15 and 18 and double bogey on 16. Garnett's final round was even met with some less-than-ideal weather as rain began to kick in during his rough stretch that began after the 13th hole. The rain caused a delay for Garnett and other golfers still finishing round four.

The former Griffon was on his game throughout the first three rounds, even shooting a 66 in round three of the tournament. His -9 score for the tourney puts him on the same line as FedEx Cup No. 4 Xander Schauffele, who also shot a +1 in the final round like Garnett.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.