Garnet Hathaway on T.J. Oshie’s goal: ‘Is there something higher than a 10?’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Capitals winger Garnet Hathaway was asked Friday about T.J. Oshie’s spectacular goal on Thursday night against the Penguins. And, like everyone else, he was wondering if it could even get any better.

“Is there something higher than a 10? What’s the scale? That was unbelievable,” Hathaway said.

Oshie’s goal put the Capitals up 2-0 in an eventual 5-2 win over the Penguins, but to Hathaway, it just represented everything Oshie is as a player.

“I mean, at the same time, it wasn’t surprising either,” Hathaway continued. “It was the combination of a lot of different attributes that Oshie brings. His speed through the neutral zone, his skill to get around the guy and then his work ethic to finish it off, it was just a snapshot of everything he is and what he brings to our team.”

It was just Oshie’s first goal of the season at five-on-five and his fifth of the year in total. But it was certainly one of the most memorable goals in a career full of them.