Garnet Hathaway with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Garnet Hathaway (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/03/2023
Garnet Hathaway (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 11/03/2023
Which AFC juggernaut will provide the most fantasy football juice in Week 9: the Bills or the Bengals?
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
The first NBA in-season tournament tips off Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Bills will be trying to avenge a bad playoff loss to the Bengals.
Because of a confluence of injuries and postseason considerations, Sunday will mark only the second NFL game featuring both Prescott and Hurts.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
This weekend features NWSL and MLS playoff action, NASCAR's championship race, the NBA's in-season tournament, the NFL in Germany, and so much more.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the top men's college players to watch and way-too-early Final Four favorites and sleepers ahead of the season.
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
Jason Fitz is joined by PFF's Sam Monson to dive into Week 9's huge matchups, as the duo look at the matchups on both sides of the ball and give a prediction for Dolphins-Chiefs, Seahawks-Ravens, Cowboys-Eagles and Bills-Bengals. Next, Fitz and Sam put a spin on power rankings by pretending to become the NFL's first NFL playoff committee. The duo rank the top 6 NFL teams using the metrics that the college football playoff committee uses: quality wins, bad losses, strength of schedule, etc. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, as Michael gives his unique perspective on what went on inside the Raiders building that led to the firing of Josh McDaniels, explains why the Montez Sweat trade made no sense for the Bears and gives his thoughts on how the Vikings should move forward without their star QB Kirk Cousins.
What a weekend slate of games we have in Week 9. Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is Dalton Del Don. Harmon and Del Don tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 9.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
There's no word yet if Gano will return at some point later in the season.
Every sport is looking to grow its base, especially with younger converts who can become long-term customers. The challenge for NASCAR has long been fraught with danger.