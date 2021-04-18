Garnet Hathaway ejected in third period as rivalry builds with Boston

Andrew Gillis
·2 min read
Garnet Hathaway ejected in third period as rivalry builds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In every game between the Capitals and Bruins this season, drama has seemed to follow. 

Sunday at TD Garden was no different, as 35 minutes of penalties were dished out in a 6-3 Capitals loss. And in the third period, forward Garnet Hathaway was given a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct for boarding Jarred Tinordi, which left Tinordi profusely bleeding on the ice. 

Tinordi left the game and didn’t return. There was no call on the hit originally, but after a referee review, the play was deemed ejection-worthy. 

“It looked to me like he was lining him up for a hit,” coach Peter Laviolette said postgame. “The player was somewhere around the goal line and turned at the last second. I don't think that he finished it with a ton of force, I think he let off the hit, but it ends up going to a review and five minutes.”

The seven matchups between the Bruins and Capitals this season so far haven’t been without controversy, as Tom Wilson was suspended earlier this season for a hit on Brandon Carlo of the Bruins. 

Sunday, he was engaged in another play that drew ire from the Bruins and their fans when Sean Kuraly fell as Wilson was going for a hit, which left Wilson with no time to get out of the way to avoid a collision, but even the Bruins coach played down the severity of that hit after the game.

There’s at least one more Capitals-Bruins game scheduled this season, not including a potential playoff series. And don’t expect the intensity, or even the controversy, to die down anytime soon.

“It was good out there today,” Laviolette said. “I thought it was good. It was physical. But they’ve been physical against Boston. That’s why we started talking about it last night. We knew exactly how this game would play out and we know how the next one will play out, too. It will be a hard-fought, competitive game. It will be physical and it’s playoff hockey. I think all teams are probably starting to get ready for playoff hockey.”

