Garnacho could be set for busy summer with Argentina

[Getty Images]

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho could be selected for both Argentina's Copa America squad and the under-23 squad for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Selection would come on the back of the 19-year-old's breakthrough season at Old Trafford, which culminated in him scoring the opening goal in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

It would mean a busy summer for the young winger, who has five senior caps, with Argentina opening their Copa America campaign against Canada in Atlanta on 20 June. The final is in Miami on 14 July.

They have been drawn in the same Olympic group as Morocco, Iraq and Ukraine. That tournament runs from 24 July to 9 August.

The Premier League season begins on 17 August, although United will play City in the Community Shield at Wembley on 10 August.