Oct. 13—Darius Garland scored 19 points in 17 minutes to pace the Cavaliers in a 108-105 loss to the Magic in a preseason game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland scored the final 12 points of the game, including two 3-pointers by Emoni Bates, who finished with 12 points.

Dean Wade added 14, points Max Strus had 13 and Evan Mobley had 11.

The Cavaliers remain home for their next preseason game, on Oct. 16 against Maccabi Ra'anana.