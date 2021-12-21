Garett Gilbert to start at QB vs. Eagles with Taylor Heinicke still on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Now official: Washington QBs Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen didn’t clear COVID protocols and are out for tonight’s game, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. It’ll be Garrett Gilbert against the #Eagles. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 21, 2021

Veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert will start at quarterback for Washington, less than one week after being signed off the Patriots practice squad.

Gilbert was signed after both Taylor Heinicke (starter) and Kyle Allen (backup), were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after an outbreak amid the Washington Football Team.

Gilbert will be making his second career start at quarterback and last season for Dallas, the Texas native went 21 of 38 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Selected in the sixth round (214 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, Gilbert spent time with the Panthers in 2018, and his father Gale was teammates with Washington head coach Ron Rivera, in college.

Gilbert’s insertion into the lineup is the best-case scenario for the Eagles and leaves no excuses for a team looking to win four straight in the division.

