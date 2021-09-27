The Broncos are 3-0 after Sunday’s 26-0 win over the Jets and Teddy Bridgewater continued to turn in impressive work at quarterback in the victory.

Bridgewater was 19-of-25 for 235 yards while leading the Broncos on six scoring drives. He now has a completion percentage of 76.8 and has not thrown an interception in any of the team’s three victories. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio lamented that they settled for field goals on four of those drives, but the overall body of work has been just what the Broncos needed after years of rocky quarterback play.

Not everyone thought Bridgewater would provide that when the Broncos traded for him this offseason, but left tackle Garett Bolles believes the opening weeks of the season should settle the question of how he fits the position.

“Quit doubting Teddy, man,” Bolles said, via the team’s website. “I love Teddy dearly. Let me tell y’all something. I was in Minnesota and we went to dinner when we went out there, and I saw how his mind is and I got to talk to him. And how he went through his reads, you know, he’s a dog, man. The man can come in here and win the team over and continue to do the things that he’s going to do. I love protecting his blind side. . . . Watching him do his thing, the dude is composed back there. He knows exactly where to throw the ball. I’m telling you right now, man, he’s a dangerous threat. If we do whatever we can to keep his jersey fresh, we’re hard to beat.”

The Broncos’ wins have come against the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets and those teams are a combined 0-9, so there will be tougher sledding ahead for the Broncos. If Bridgewater can maintain his effectiveness against those opponents, doubters in Denver will be few and far between.

Garett Bolles: Quit doubting Teddy Bridgewater originally appeared on Pro Football Talk