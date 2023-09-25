Garett Bolles: I've been a Bronco seven years and all I've done is lost

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles arrived in Denver as a first-round draft pick in 2017, and every team he has played on has finished with a losing record. With the Broncos at 0-3 after Sunday's humiliating defeat, that doesn't appear likely to change this season.

Asked after the game about his feelings, Bolles answered, "Shit. Shit."

"I'm tired of losing, man," Bolles said. "I've been here seven years and all I've done is lost, and it's frustrating."

This was supposed to be a very different Broncos season, with the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton shaking things up for a team that was one of the most disappointing in the NFL in 2022. If anything, through three games the 2023 Broncos look even worse than last year's team. For a franchise that was once among the best in football, it's been a significant downfall with no signs of improvement.