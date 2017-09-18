Garett Bolles expected to miss a couple of weeks

Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys on a cart after injuring his left ankle and there was a report on Sunday night regarding fear that the ankle was broken.

Bolles’ wife said the hope was that the injury was just a high ankle sprain, however, and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that is part of the updated diagnosis for the 2017 first-round pick. The other part is a deep bone bruise and Klis adds that Bolles is expected to miss a couple of weeks as a result.

Bolles won the starting job on the Broncos revamped line over the summer and the group has held up well during a pair of wins to start the regular season.

Donald Stephenson stepped in when Bolles was injured on Sunday and is the likely choice to fill in for the rookie while he recovers.