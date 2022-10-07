Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field after being rolled from behind.

He was injured with 3:20 left in the game on a Mike Boone run behind him. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner inadvertently landed onto the back of Bolles’ leg.

Bolles immediately grabbed his right leg.

He slammed his left hand against the side of the cart twice as he was leaving the field and wore a towel over his head.

Calvin Anderson has replaced Bolles.

Garett Bolles carted off with leg injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk