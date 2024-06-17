Gareth Southgate's most used players

Managers don't come more loyal than Gareth Southgate.

Despite having picked a daring Euro 2024 squad, the England boss has tended to select his tried and tested favourites over past years. Club performances haven't always impacted his thinking when it came time to announce his squad ahead of an international break, with his faith in individuals undeterred by dips in form.

Sometimes Southgate's unwillingness to ditch his most trusted allies has been his downfall, with positive displays in an England shirt having outweighed anything else.

Here are the ten most used players by Gareth Southgate as England manager.

10. Kieran Trippier - 49 appearances

Kieran Trippier has been a loyal subject of Southgate's, with the Newcastle United defender having offered the England boss great versatility. While traditionally a right-back, he has featured heavily at left-back to fill in for the injury-prone Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell.



The 33-year-old has never been a particularly glamorous option in comparison to other England full-backs, but he has always proved reliable at international level.

9. Declan Rice - 52 appearances

Having been one of only a few defensive midfield options for England of late, Declan Rice has played a pivotal role for the Three Lions. While often operating in a box-to-box role for Arsenal, he has been employed largely as a destroyer by Southgate.



It's a role that Rice performs admirably, even if he could be more impactful playing alongside a holding midfielder. One of the best in the world right now, there can be no arguments with Southgate's frequent selection of the 25-year-old.

8. Jordan Henderson - 52 appearances

Not many England players have divided opinion as much as Jordan Henderson. The former Liverpool captain has not been at his best for some time, yet seemed to find himself ahead of more in-form midfielders in past Southgate squads - a decision that often frustrated supporters.



Having been dropped for Euro 2024, Henderson's international days may well have come to an end. At 33, the Ajax man has been a great servant to his country, but it's time to usher in a new generation.

7. Raheem Sterling - 55 appearances

With his club form having been questionable over recent seasons, it's easy to forget just how devastating Raheem Sterling once was for club and country. Only 29, the Chelsea winger averages a goal every four appearances for the Three Lions.



Sterling's pace made him a unique option for England during the early days of Southgate's reign, but a sudden influx of world-class wingers has seen him fall rapidly down the pecking order.

6. Marcus Rashford - 57 appearances

Another star not named in England's Euro 2024 squad, Marcus Rashford has been as unpredictable for his country as he has for Manchester United. At his best, there are few superior attackers in England, but his inconsistency has been his undoing.



Rashford still has a long international career ahead of him but his performances must improve significantly if he wishes to be a part of England's 2026 World Cup squad.

5. John Stones - 62 appearances

Southgate has been blessed with immense depth in many areas of the pitch, but centre-back has not been one of them. Fortunately, John Stones has been available to the 53-year-old, with the Manchester City defender a cut above England's other candidates.



Injuries have somewhat limited his international exposure, but the classy 30-year-old has still racked up over 60 appearances under Southgate, with plenty more to come.

4. Jordan Pickford - 62 appearances

Having profited from a lack of competition for his jersey, Jordan Pickford has always been England's number one goalkeeper during the Southgate era. It's one position in which the Three Lions boss has never wavered in his loyalty.



The Everton stopper has improved over recent seasons and is now England's first-choice stopper on merit, with his patchy club form having never impacted his international displays.

3. Harry Maguire - 63 appearances

Another England regular that has proved divisive, Harry Maguire has generally been Southgate's go-to central defender. Even when he has been out of the Man Utd squad, the centre-half has often found refuge during international breaks.



Injuries have prevented him from travelling to Euro 2024 and the commanding defender, despite facing his fair share of criticism, will be missed for his leadership, physicality and goal threat.

2. Kyle Walker - 64 appearances

In a position where England have had a ridiculous number of elite options, Kyle Walker has fought off competition from the likes of Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold to make the right-back spot his own. While not a flawless performer, his qualities make him indispensable to England.



The Man City defender has now turned 34 but shows no signs of slowing down - literally or metaphorically - with no competitor able to usurp him on the right-hand side of defence.

There is no surprise to see England skipper Harry Kane atop this list. The country's all-time leading goalscorer at international level, Southgate would be mad to ever consider a forward line without the Bayern Munich sharpshooter.



The lofty expectations of England supporters has meant that even Kane hasn't been immune to criticism, but the Three Lions would not have gone as far as they have at recent tournaments without the ruthlessness of their relentless number nine.