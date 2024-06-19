Gareth Southgate warns against Jude Bellingham pressure at Euro 2024

England head coach Gareth Southgate has once again looked to reduce the pressure on Jude Bellingham at Euro 2024.

Bellingham headed to the European Championship on the back of a superb first season at Real Madrid.

The midfielder was voted as La Liga player of the season and won a league and UEFA Champions League double.

Southgate warned fans and the media against putting too much on Bellingham before the tournament despite his willingness to be the talisman for England.

Bellingham netted England’s winner in their tournament opener, as the Three Lions squeezed out a 1-0victory against Serbia, but Southgate is cautious.

“Over the years we’ve had good players and we have them now. The success of the team will not depend on Jude. Not everything can rest on his shoulders, everyone has to contribute”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

England take on Denmark in their second Group B game on June 20, where a win for Bellingham and Co. in Frankfurt will seal a last 16 spot, with a game to spare.

Southgate is expected to stick with an unchanged starting team with Bellingham in his Real Madrid-themed No.10 role.