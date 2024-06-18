Gareth Southgate shuts down Trent Alexander-Arnold critics

Gareth Southgate has hit back at critics of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool star faced criticism in England's opening Euro 2024 fixture.

The Three Lions sit at the top of Group C after beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday night. Their performance, albeit successful, received mixed reviews from fans and pundits alike, with Alexander-Arnold taking the brunt of the criticism for his performance in central midfield.

The Anfield star was stationed alongside Arsenal's Declan Rice in midfield, a role that differs from his usual full-back position in the Premier League. Southgate received harsh feedback for his decision, with legends such as Roy Keane saying that Alexander-Arnold will be 'ripped to shreds' in his new role.

But Southgate has remained confident on his choice and has revealed to reporters why he still has faith in Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

"I was really pleased," Southgate said. "Of course Jude [Bellingham] has such a prominent role but he goes forward a lot and Trent had to cover a lot of spaces that, you know, is not a role that he's done very often at all.

"I think he showed great discipline. He showed some moments of that fabulous passing range that he has, the shot on goal as well. We're obviously, you know, learning him with this role. I thought he showed some of the attributes that he can bring.

"Whatever we do in there, we're going to be playing a young player or an inexperienced player. So it was great to see him come through that test."

The 25-year-old played 69 minutes of England's opening Euro fixture, before being replaced by Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. Alexander-Arnold will hope to start for his nation again on Thursday when they face Denmark in their second game of the group stage.

Southgate will be forced to choose between a number of options in midfield, with Crystal Palace youngster Adam Wharton and Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo among other alternatives.