Gareth Southgate sends Jude Bellingham warning to England ahead of Denmark clash

Gareth Southgate has warned his England players that they cannot afford to rely on moments of magic from Jude Bellingham to win Euro 2024.

Bellingham was the star of the show for England on Sunday as he scored the only goal of the game to beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening fixture, standing out in a performance which has seen plenty of other players criticised.

While Southgate acknowledged Bellingham's impact, he told his players that they will not succeed without stepping up and helping the 20-year-old.

"Over the years we have had some good players and we have good players now," he told reporters. "The success of the team will not depend just on Jude.

"It can't all rest on his shoulders. Everybody has to contribute equally."

Southgate also challenged Bellingham, who was recently added to the team's leadership group despite his young age, to continue adding to his game to perform in a role which differs from his responsibilities with Real Madrid.

"I think the occasion, the emotion, scoring... I mean he had a phenomenal impact on the game [against Serbia] and the great thing is that he is really coachable," Southgate continued.

"We can sit and chat and talk things through. We've got to get the right ­balance of not losing what he's already bringing. And also, can we sow one or two things - as with all the players, really - that we can refine and get even more [from him]?

"That's always the challenge. I think top players want to be challenged, need to be challenged as well. I don't think you back away from that. Any top ­individual in any industry wants to be the best they can possibly be. That's the great thing with him - he is really coachable."