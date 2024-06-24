Gareth Southgate rules Manchester United star out of Slovenia clash

Luke Shaw is not in contention to feature in England’s final group game at Euro 2024 against Slovenia on Tuesday, despite training with the squad this morning.

Gareth Southgate decided to bring one recognised left-back to Germany this summer, but Shaw has yet to make an appearance at the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

After sitting out the games against Serbia and Denmark, Shaw is set to miss tomorrow night’s game against Slovenia.

It comes as no surprise to us. Southgate hasn’t made a competitive appearance in over four months after sustaining a hamstring injury in February.

The Manchester United left-back has followed an individual training programme in Germany but returned to the group on Monday.

When asked about Shaw’s fitness ahead of the meeting with Slovenia in Cologne, Southgate said (via The Standard): “Luke’s the only one that’s not really available. He’ll possibly change with the team tomorrow but he’s not quite ready to be involved in the game.”

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has played on the opposite flank in Germany and is fully expected to keep his place.

England likely to qualify for knockouts

After a narrow opening victory against Serbia, England were poor against Denmark and were fortunate to escape Frankfurt with a point.

That said, the Three Lions are still in a strong position to progress to the round of 16.

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to be named on the bench, with Conor Gallagher expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

