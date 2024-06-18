Gareth Southgate opens up England’s Euro 2024 base to wives, girlfriends and families

Harry Kane and wife Kate Goodland after England's win over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Gareth Southgate is opening up England’s Euro 2024 base after each Group C game to let his players see their wives, girlfriends and families.

England’s players have been shut away in their Blankenhain base for the Euros, travelling to games by plane and bus, rather than staying close to any of the host cities.

That has presented a challenge for loved ones to see the players for any length of time apart from at the stadiums after games.

But Southgate, the England manager, is allowing wives, girlfriends and families, who wish to make the journey, to enter his Euro 2024 camp on the day after each Group C match.

That should be enough to fight off any threat of players suffering from homesickness during what could be a month away from their loved ones.

The team flew straight back to Blankenhain after Sunday’s victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen and loved ones were able to spend time with players on Monday, when the camp was shut to the media.

England are taking the coach to and from Frankfurt for the second Group C game against Denmark on Thursday and will return straight to their base again after the match.

Wives, girlfriends and families will be allowed into the Blankenhain base on Friday, with Southgate also planning to open England’s doors to them next Wednesday after his team have returned from Cologne, where they will have played Slovenia.

The remote location of England’s camp means that big numbers of visitors are not anticipated, with loved ones expected to spread out their trips to Blankenhain.

Asked if his family and friends had visited on Monday, after the Serbia game, striker Ollie Watkins said: “The boys did, I didn’t. I had family for the game, which was nice. They’ll come over, for sure.

“At the camp, there’s everything you want as a player. The facilities are top. But it’s nice the staff go the extra mile and put on these days in your down time to spend with your family. It’s hard being away from home for a long period of time and not seeing young kids and family. It’s nice.”

Football Association team managers Emily Webb and Ruth Corry organised welcome packs for the England players on their arrival at the training base last week.

Watkins said: “When we got into our rooms, the girls – Ruth and Emily – got our families to make us personalised boxes. It was messages from all my best friends, my brothers, my mum, missus and kids. A little letter to say how well you’ve done. It reminds you and I got a bit emotional.”

