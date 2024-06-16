Gareth Southgate offers huge Luke Shaw injury update ahead of England's Euro 2024 opener

Gareth Southgate has revealed left-back Luke Shaw could feature for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday evening.

Shaw has not played since suffering a calf injury in February and Southgate has openly admitted that including the Manchester United left-back in his squad for this summer's tournament was a huge gamble.

The boss had previously tipped Shaw to return later in the group stage but, ahead of Sunday's opener, Southgate confirmed he has a full bill of health to work with.

"Everyone's available," Southgate said. "We have a decision on whether Luke is a possible to use from the bench or not, but everyone has trained [on Saturday] and is available."

It is unlikely that Shaw will be risked so early in the competition after such an extended period on the sidelines, with Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier expected to fill in on the left for Sunday's tournament opener.

Centre-back John Stones has spent time in quarantine after contracting a stomach bug, but plans to isolate and eliminate the virus from the squad have been successful and the Manchester City defender is in line to start.

England are favourites to finish top of Group C but will be wary of a slip-up against perennial dark horses Serbia.

Denmark are next on the agenda on Thursday. Southgate will likely look to give Shaw some minutes against United teammates Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund, before ramping up his involvement in the final group game against Slovenia five days later.