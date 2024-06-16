Gareth Southgate needs to win Euro 2024 to erase nagging doubts over his record

Gareth Southgate's record with England against other leading nations is questionable - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

The enduring mystery of Gareth Southgate is how a man of instinctive moderation, who handles any delicate topic as if clearing a minefield, can still divide his country into such extremes of love and rage. Here is someone whose wildest rebellion as an Aston Villa player was, according to former team-mate Paul Merson, the day he parked on a double-yellow line. It is the football equivalent of Theresa May imagining she had been terribly naughty by running through fields of wheat. And yet after eight years, this mildest of England managers polarises opinion like no other, finding himself depicted as a magician or a milquetoast and nothing in between.

It has reached the stage where only victory in next month’s European Championship final can cool the temperature. Southgate is the lightning rod for every grievance of a fanbase frustrated that England’s embarrassment of riches in attack has still not translated to glory on the grandest stage. The impatience is justified. When have England ever come armed with not just the Premier League player of the season, but the finest young talent in La Liga and the most lethal striker in the Bundesliga? This is a vintage blend so rare that Jack Grealish, all £100 million of him, cannot even make the squad of 26.

So yes, it is only natural that Southgate, given the rare chance of leading England into a fourth major tournament, confronts an all-or-nothing equation this time. Not that this cuts much ice with the Football Association, desperate for him to commit to the 2026 World Cup irrespective of how the campaign in Germany ends. The rationale is that he has enough credit in the bank, after reaching a semi-final, final and quarter-final, to do as he pleases. But while this sequence might appear to some as irrefutable testament to his genius, it represents about par given the glittering talent at his disposal. Rewarding him with blind faith that it will all come right in the future is naive at best.

I read with interest Alan Shearer’s comments to Telegraph Sport that Southgate had received insufficient credit for changing the England culture, for how he had “made it enjoyable for players to play for their country again”. The honest response is I am not sure how much time many supporters have for this soft-soap narrative. While culture is a convenient corporate buzzword, it means little in the final analysis. Stuart Lancaster was obsessed with using it during his four years in charge of the England rugby team. Do you think, however, that fans remember him more for the smooth PR moves – the dressing-room talks by military veterans, the insistence that players walked into Twickenham through the West Car Park like gladiators – or for the fact that his England bombed out of their own World Cup in the pool phase?

The same logic applies to Southgate. True, it is admirable that he has made the England camp a far more convivial place, having decided at the 2018 World Cup to introduce NFL-style media days and darts matches with journalists. It created quite the sugar rush, symbolised by the sight of players cavorting on a rest day in Repino on inflatable unicorns. In retrospect, the plaudits were overblown. Impressive though it was to make the last four, England also lost twice to Belgium and blew a priceless semi-final lead over a limited Croatia.

Southgate has been accused of lacking boldness at key moments of knockout matches - PA/Aaron Chown

In-game management: it is the area where criticisms of Southgate are most valid. Twice in his tenure, the greatest prizes have been within England’s grasp. And twice he has been complicit in letting them slide. Just as Croatia were a dream opponent in Moscow, Italy were there for the taking at the Wembley final in 2021, given they would go on to miss qualification for the World Cup with defeat to North Macedonia. But despite England scoring first against both inside the first five minutes, Southgate preferred sitting back to going for the jugular, leaving his players hostage to the vagaries of extra time and penalties.

You can argue that it is pointless to dissect these fleeting moments in time, that a knockout match at this level is only ever a flip a coin. It is the only metric, though, by which Southgate can be judged. The qualifying matches for this engorged 24-team Euros were a procession for England, and threaten to be even more so for a 48-nation World Cup. All that matters is how Southgate sets up his players for those 90 minutes when everything is on the line. And so far, on this all-important measurement, he has been found wanting. Yes, it might be harsh, even cruel, to have to analyse his body of work through such a narrow lens. But that is why he is paid £5 million a year.

It sometimes feels as if the FA act as a Praetorian Guard around Southgate, keeping any dissenters at the gate. They are so wedded to him that they seem content for him to serve indefinitely. You might well ask why, when England have played 24 teams ranked inside the world’s top 10 since he took over in 2016, and won only seven of them.

Still a certain myopia persists, with Mark Bullingham, the FA’s chief executive, declaring this week: “I think the world of Gareth. He has transformed the fortunes of our team.” Naturally, he mentioned the dreaded “culture” word, too. How long can this carefully-maintained consensus last? Only until the end of this tournament, you sense. Southgate’s devoted adherents cannot defend the gaps in his record forever. He has many fine qualities, but it should not be an act of sedition to call him to account. Not when, for all the honeyed platitudes from his employers, some important doubts remain.

