Gareth Southgate makes two changes to England squad for final Euro 2024 qualifiers

Gareth Souhtgate addresses the media (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has brought in Newcastle’s Callum Wilson and the fit-again Bukayo Saka to his squad for England’s final two Euro 2024 qualifiers, but Raheem Sterling has again been omitted.

John Stones, who picked up an injury this week playing for Manchester City, and Saka’s Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah are the two players to drop out from October’s wins against Australia and Italy.

England play Malta on Friday 17 November before travelling to North Macedonia for their final game of the qualification stage four days later.

England are top of qualifying Group C, having won five and drawn one of their six games so far, but they are only three points clear of Ukraine and still have work to do to secure first place and a top seeding in December’s group stage draw.

This is Southgate’s penultimate squad before naming his 23 players for the tournament. There will be two more friendly games in March before the England squad is announced next May. Euro 2024 begins on 14 June.

more to follow...

England squad for Malta and North Macedonia fixtures

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayi Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).