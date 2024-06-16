Gareth Southgate lays down challenge for England ahead of Serbia clash

Gareth Southgate has emphasised the critical need for England to perform 'exceptionally' to make significant strides at this summer's European Championships.

In recent tournaments, the Three Lions have made a habit of excelling in the group stages but faltering in the knockout rounds - a pattern Southgate is determined to overcome.

England are among the favourites to go all the way this summer but Southgate warned his side they will be given nothing in Germany and will have to earn every point they pick up.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Southgate said: "We have to be exceptional - to progress through the group and to go further.

"I am preparing the team in the best possible way and we're really looking forward to the beginning of the tournament.

"I am hugely excited - to lead your country into a major tournament is an amazing honour, a great privilege. It's just as exciting as it was ahead of Russia, if not more so."

Southgate added: "I have been in the job for eight years, I understand the landscape. Everyone who has been in the job has experienced the same thing.

"You've seen Germany play the way they did, Spain [against Croatia]. There are a lot of good teams in this tournament."

Southgate has been at the helm of England since 2016. If he fails to guide the nation to the trophy in Germany, it could spell the end of his tenure.

"If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore," said the 53-year-old. "If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments."